WATCH – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Leave For Seattle

Following their thrilling win in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team left for Seattle, Washington Thursday morning as they prepare to play the Washington Huskies in the Super Regional.

The Cajuns will play Washington Friday night, 9P CT and then 6P CT on Saturday. If the teams split the first two games, they will play on Sunday at a time to be determined.

In the circle, the Ragin’ Cajuns are led by sophomore pitcher Sam Landry, the Sun Belt Tournament MVP. At the plate, the Cajuns have one of their deeper lineups. From the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Mihyia Davis to the Sun Belt Player of the Year, outfielder/pitcher Karly Heath, Ragin’ Cajuns can play station to station or hurt you with the long ball.

The Washington Huskies, advanced to the Super Regional behind a 7-run 7th inning to defeat McNeese State 7-6 last Sunday night. Ruby Meylan is 17-5 with a 2.27 ERA, but Brooke Nelson blanked the Cowgirls last Sunday to help the Huskies complete the comeback.

Baylee Klingler, the 2022 Pac 12 Player of the Year, leads the Huskies lineup. She has quite the athletic lineage. Both her father Jimmy and uncle David were quarterbacks for the University of Houston.

Catch all of the action between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Huskies with Cody Junot & Bobby Neveaux, on the best sports talk in Acadiana, 103.3 The Goat.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.