Highlights

LSU defeats Coastal Carolina 5-3 to win 8th national championship in program history

Tigers complete dominant two-game sweep in College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field

Second national title in three seasons under head coach Jay Johnson

Anthony Eyanson earns championship-clinching victory with 9 strikeouts over 6⅓ innings

LSU overcomes early 1-0 deficit with explosive 4-run fourth inning featuring clutch two-run singles

LSU Baseball Captures 8th National Championship with Dominant College World Series Sweep

Tigers complete two-game sweep of Coastal Carolina in Omaha, claiming second title in three seasons under Jay Johnson

OMAHA, Neb. (103.3 The GOAT) — The LSU Tigers have done it again. Louisiana's premier baseball program captured its eighth national championship Sunday afternoon with a 5-3 victory over Coastal Carolina, completing a commanding two-game sweep in the College World Series championship series in Omaha, Nebraska.

According NOLA.com, this marks the Tigers' second national title in just three seasons under fourth-year head coach Jay Johnson.

Tigers Respond with Explosive Fourth Inning Rally

LSU's championship-clinching performance truly came alive in the fourth inning, when the Tigers turned a 1-1 tie into a commanding 5-1 advantage with a four-run explosion that epitomized their tournament run. The rally featured two crucial two-run singles – the first delivered by Chris Stanfield, followed by Derek Curiel's clutch two-run knock that gave LSU the breathing room they needed.

NCAA Division I Baseball Championships Getty Images loading...

Ethan Frey had gotten the Tigers on the board earlier with an RBI double in the third inning, tying the game at 1-1 and setting the stage for the decisive fourth-inning rally that would ultimately decide the championship.

Anthony Eyanson Dominates on Championship Stage

Starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson delivered the performance of his collegiate career when it mattered most, earning the victory with a masterful showing over 6⅓ innings. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs on seven hits while striking out nine Coastal Carolina batters and walking only one.

Eyanson's dominance gave way to relief pitcher Chase Shores, who slammed the door shut after Coastal Carolina mounted a late rally. Wells Sykes cut LSU's lead to 5-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, but Shores maintained control from that point forward, preserving the championship for the Tigers.

Coastal Carolina's Championship Hopes Derailed by Early Ejections

The Chanticleers' championship hopes suffered a significant blow before the game even gained momentum.

Head coach Kevin Schnall was ejected in the first inning after arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. The situation escalated when first base coach Matt Schilling was also tossed from the contest.

NCAA Division I Baseball Championships Getty Images loading...

Both coaches received two-game suspensions for prolonged arguing, leaving recruiting coordinator Chad Oxendine to guide Coastal Carolina through the remainder of Sunday's championship game at Charles Schwab Field. The early ejections disrupted the Chanticleers' game plan and left them without their primary leadership during the most important game of their season.

The NCAA released a statement on the ejections, upholding them as valid.

LSU's Championship Legacy Continues Growing

This eighth national championship solidifies LSU's position among college baseball's true blue-blood programs. The Tigers have now captured two titles in Johnson's four-year tenure, establishing a championship culture that resonates throughout Louisiana and beyond.