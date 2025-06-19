(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - The LSU Tigers have made their way back to the championship game of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska after a thrilling walk-off win over SEC Rival Arkansas. It was only two years ago when LSU last won the College World Series with ace pitcher Paul Skenes and the rest of the bullpen defeating Florida in the 3-game series. Here's the final pitch from that game:

Another trophy was awarded that year to LSU in the form of the Jello Shot competition at Rocco's with a record 68,888 shots purchased in the name of LSU (with a big nod to Raisingchan Canes founder Todd Graves and attorney Gordon McKernan).

Two years later, and LSU is back at it with the Jello Shot challenge (although not quite as fierce as in 2023), and back in the championship game, this time against Sunbelt Conference representative Coastal Carolina who are on a 26-game winning streak. Now that it's down to the final two teams, just as in any other sport, the country rallies behind one or the other.

Which Team Is America Rooting For in the College World Series?

Statistically, it's hard to tell which state actually is rooting for LSU or Coastal Carolina, but the team at Sportsbetting.ag utilized some social media metrics to provide some insights. They used hashtags including #ChantsUp, or #GeauxTigers, as well as keyword phrases like, "I'm rooting for Coastal Carolina," or "I'm rooting for LSU." Over 40,000 tweets were tracked.

Which States are Cheering for LSU?

The results were tallied and mapped out. If this were an election, Coastal Carolina would win in a virtual landslide. Out of the 50 states, 47 are (according to X Data and Fan Hashtags) cheering for the Chanticleers. Only 3 states are backing the purple and gold, and from a quick analysis.

Louisiana: makes total sense. If stats would have shown otherwise, we'd be calling for a recount. Nebraska: Home of the College World Series, they absolutely love when LSU comes to town because Louisiana knows how to have a party and the revenue from the Louisiana tourists is a boon to the economy. Arizona: This one totally makes sense as well. Jay Johnson was the Arizona head coach the last time Coastal Carolina won the World series in 2016, and Johnson is the current head coach at LSU. Coastal Carolina also defeated Arizona in the 2025 MCWS in the first round, ultimately sending them to the losers bracket and eventually out of the tournament.This explains Arizona rooting for the Tigers. That being the case, we're wondering why Oregon and Kentucky didn't follow suit as they were both beaten by Coastal, but that's another story altogether.

It really hits home when you see the fan bases visually. That's a whole lotta Coastal "Chants Up" fans across America.

via Sportsbetting.ag via Sportsbetting.ag loading...

We'll see beginning Saturday, June 21 at 6pm on ESPN/ESPN+ as The Tigers and Chanticleers face off, while we all enjoy a few of our own Jello shots while watching the games this weekend, drink responsibly.