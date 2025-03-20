Former LSU running back John Emery Jr. will attempt to run it back one more season and play another year of college football. And if he does that, it will be his seventh year of college football.

The agent for the former five-star recruit from St. Rose, Louisiana, says his client has not yet decided where he will play.

Emery's first year in Baton Rouge was back in 2019, the year the Tigers won the National Championship.

It's been a rough last couple of years for Emery as he has suffered torn ACLs the last two seasons.

He tore his ACL last season in a non-contact drill during practice. That happened after he played in the 2024 season opener in Las Vegas when LSU lost to the University of Southern California by a score of 27-20. In that game, Emery rushed for 61 yards.

During the 2023 season, Emery tore his right ACL in LSU's matchup with Florida. He only tallied 121 yards in that campaign.

For his career, Emery rushed for 1,123 yards on 223 carries with 14 rushing TDs. He also averaged a healthy 5.0 yards a carry. He tacked on 37 receptions for 330 yards and another two touchdowns.

