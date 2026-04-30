LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns got production up and down the lineup Wednesday night, pulling away from Nicholls for a 7-1 win before 3,824 fans at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana improved to 27-18 and has now won five of its last six games. The Cajuns also turned in a sharp defensive and pitching performance, holding Nicholls to just five hits on the night while sporting their throwback "USL" uniforms.

Colt Brown Gets It Started

The Cajuns wasted no time getting on the board. Noah Lewis singled, stole second, and Rigoberto Hernandez drew a walk to set the table. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position, and Colt Brown delivered with a two-run single off Nicholls starter Austin Vargas to put Louisiana up 2-0 after one.

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Nicholls trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the second on an RBI double from Greyson Shafer, but starter Ty Roman stopped the bleeding. With the bases loaded, Roman struck out Nico Rijo-Berger to end the threat and keep it a one-run game.

A Five-Run Fifth Puts It Away

Louisiana blew the game open in the fifth against reliever Tyler Avery. Donovan LaSalle led off with a single and scored on an infield hit by Mark Collins. Noah Lewis added an RBI single, Lee Amedee doubled to left-center to bring in another run, and both Hernandez and Brown added run-scoring sacrifice flies. Five runs, five Cajuns contributing, game over.

Pitching Holds Up All Night

Roman gave Louisiana four solid innings, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Murphy Brooks came on in the fifth and worked a scoreless inning to earn his second win of the season, a notable moment for a pitcher returning from an injury that cost him all of 2025. Freshman Hayden Pearson closed it out with four innings of two-hit ball and three strikeouts, earning his first career save.

Up Next: Georgia State and a Special Weekend

The Cajuns are back home this weekend for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series against Georgia State. First pitch Friday is at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Saturday's game carries some extra meaning. The Cajuns will retire Jonathan Lucroy's No. 21 before the first pitch, honoring one of the program's all-time greats. For tickets and the latest on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, visit RaginCajuns.com.