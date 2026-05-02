(MOBILE, Al) - Louisiana salvaged the middle game but couldn't close out the series, dropping two to the Jaguars on the road at Jaguar Field.

Game 1: Ryley Harrison shuts the Cajuns out

Louisiana never got anything going in the series opener, falling 4-0 in a game that wasn't as close as the score looks. South Alabama starter Ryley Harrison was dominant from the first pitch, striking out nine Cajuns and holding Louisiana to just two hits across seven innings. The Cajuns managed a Cecilia Vasquez double in the second and a Dayzja Williams single in the third, but Harrison worked around both without breaking a sweat.

South Alabama got on the board in the second when a Lillie Stagner groundout brought home a run, then broke the game open in the third. A Kara Wine double scored Presley Lively, and Olivia Branstetter followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-0. Branstetter added a solo home run to left center in the fifth to close out the scoring. Sage Hoover took the loss for Louisiana, allowing three earned runs in 2.2 innings before Bethaney Noble came on in relief.

Game 2: Cajuns scratch out a win to stay alive

Louisiana kept its series hopes alive in Game 2, pulling off a 2-1 win in seven innings. Lexie Delbrey was steady in the circle, holding South Alabama to one unearned run through 5.1 innings. The Cajuns trailed 1-0 heading into the sixth before Kennedy Marceaux came through with a two-bagger to left field that scored McKayla Ferguson and tied things up.

In the seventh, Brooke Otto led off with a double and Erin Ardoin came in to pinch run. After Haley Hart moved her to third on a sacrifice bunt, Ardoin scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Julianne Tipton closed it out in relief, retiring all four batters she faced to pick up the win.

Game 3: The Jaguars have the last word

South Alabama jumped on Louisiana early in the deciding game, putting three runs on the board in the first inning on an Olivia Branstetter triple, a stolen home, and a Sydney Stewart groundout RBI. The Cajuns chipped back in the second when Erin Ardoin and McKayla Ferguson scored to cut it to 3-2, and tied it in the fifth on a Cecilia Vasquez bunt single that brought Haley Hart home.

Then Gracie Dees ended it. She hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth to put South Alabama back in front, 4-3, and Ryley Harrison worked six innings of relief to close it out, striking out five. Dayzja Williams went 2-for-3 and Haley Hart added two hits for Louisiana, but the offense couldn't find the big hit when it counted.

Up next: Sun Belt Tournament

The regular season is over and the Cajuns head to the Sun Belt Softball Championship. Louisiana opens tournament play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Keep up with the team at RaginCajuns.com and catch all the coverage right here on 103.3 The GOAT.