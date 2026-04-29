(LAFAYETTE, La) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns found themselves in a hole Tuesday night, then turned a potentially messy situation into a statement win.

Fireworks In 6th Inning

Down 5-3 after Southern rallied for five runs in the sixth inning, Louisiana answered immediately and never looked back, finishing off the Jaguars 15-5 in seven innings at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park. The run-rule victory also snapped Southern's 10-game winning streak.

The comeback started in the sixth when Donovan LaSalle doubled home Colt Brown, Drew Markle singled to tie it, and Mark Collins and Noah Lewis combined to flip a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 lead before the inning was over. Then the seventh happened.

Cajuns Runs Roll In During 7th Inning

Brown led it off with his third home run of the season and the Cajuns just kept coming. Markle singled in another run, Collins added an RBI hit, and pinch-hitter Lee Amedee cleared the bases with a three-run double to essentially end the conversation. Owen Galt added a run-scoring double to finish the scoring.

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Lewis was the standout on the night, going 2-for-4 with four RBI including his first career home run in the first inning. Collins and Markle also finished with two hits apiece. Parker Smith gave the Cajuns four scoreless innings in his first start of the season, striking out six.

Next Up for the Cajuns

Louisiana improves to 26-18 on the season and stays home Wednesday to host Nicholls at 6 p.m. at Russo Park.