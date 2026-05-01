MOBILE, Ala. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team dropped the opener of a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at South Alabama on Thursday, falling 4-0 at Jaguar Field in Mobile.

Jaguars Solid Pitching Effort

Ryley Harrison was the story for the Jaguars, holding the Cajuns to just two hits over a complete game while striking out nine. Louisiana simply couldn't solve her, going down in order in three of the seven innings and leaving only four runners on base all afternoon.

Minimal Cajuns Offense

Offensively, Cecilia Vasquez and Dayzja Williams provided the only signs of life for Louisiana, each collecting a single hit. That was it for the Cajuns, who finished 2-for-23 at the plate.

Pitching Efforts for Cajuns and Jaguars

On the mound, Sage Hoover started and gave up three runs on four hits in 2.2 innings before Bethaney Noble came on in relief and worked 3.1 frames, allowing one run. South Alabama did its damage in bunches, plating a run in the second, two more in the third when Reganied Franka and Presley Lively both scored on a pair of doubles and an RBI groundout, then added an insurance run in the fifth on an Olivia Branstetter solo home run to left center.

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Branstetter finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs and the homer. Kara Wine added a double and an RBI for the Jaguars, who improved to 28-24 on the season and 12-10 in conference play.

What's Next for Cajuns Softball

Louisiana falls to 27-25 overall and 10-12 in Sun Belt play. With the regular season winding down, every conference game matters, and the Cajuns still have work to do to position themselves heading into the Sun Belt Tournament.

Read More: Sun Belt Tournament 2026 at Lamson Park

The good news is they get two more shots at it this weekend. Louisiana and South Alabama are back at Jaguar Field on Friday, May 1 at 4:00pm, and Saturday, May 2 at 1:00pm to close out the series.

The Cajuns need to bounce back. Friday's a new game.