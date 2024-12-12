NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles are bringing home their first state title in football since 2013, thanks in large part to a resilient offense and a record-breaking quarterback.

Vermilion Catholic overcame their toughest challenge of the year in Ouachita Christian as the two teams took part in a slugfest throughout all four quarters.

Dartez Shines Once Again

VC senior quarterback Jonathan Dartez led his offense to another stellar victory, though he also struggled at times against an aggressive defense that forced several mistakes the Eagles had not made throughout its undefeated season.

Dartez did notch two interceptions, but he also opened the game with more than 60 yards in 13 runs in the first drive alone, which ate up the bulk of the first quarter. He closed out that drive with a short run for a touchdown. He would also score on the team's second drive.

Big Defensive Stands

But the Vermilion Catholic defense held Ouachita Christian's offense on several key drives. While OCS did pick up some momentum and briefly took the lead in the second half (14-13), the VC defense didn't let up after that, preventing their north Louisiana foes from picking up any momentum for the remainder of the game.

A miscue on defense about midway through the 4th quarter gave Ouachita Christan another touchdown to bring it within 5 points, but when OC went for the onside kick, Dartez got it and ran up the sideline to put VC into great position. Another run from Dartez put the Eagles at 1st and goal, though they'd kick it just wide to keep the score at 26-21 with 2:57 left in the game.

However, the Vermilion Catholic defense would not allow Ouachita Christian enough opportunities to close the gap again. The very following drive, VC opened their defensive stand with a sack. Despite some big plays from OC in their last drive, Vermilion Catholic stood their ground and sealed the deal in the final seconds of the game when Caleb Guidry intercepted a last-ditch pass from OC to win the game, 33-21.

Undefeated All Season Long

The Eagles end their 2024 campaign 14-0, having dominated in every game prior to the station championship in the Dome. And while Ouachita did threaten VC more than any other team this year, the Screamin' Eagles managed to make big plays when it counted, winning the Division IV Select title.

