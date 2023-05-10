ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins

has agreed to a million-dollar salary reduction, a significant suspension and sensitivity training.

This past Monday Huggins went on WLW in Cincinnati and made an anti-gay catholic slur on the Bill Cunningham Show.

According to Thamel

Huggins met with president Gordon Gee on Tuesday and expressed contrition for the remarks, sources told ESPN. The decision came from the highest levels of the school, including Gee and the university administration, the school's board of trustees and the athletic department.

ORIGINAL STORY

https://1033thegoat.com/bob-huggins-issues-apology-for-anti-gay-religious-slur/

West Virginia Basketball Coach Bob Huggins apologized for his religious, anti-gay slur he made on a Cincinnati radio station.

Monday afternoon Huggins went on WLW radio in Cincinnati with popular talk show host Bill Cunningham. After a little back and forth tongue-in-cheek joking, Cunningham brought up his alma mater Xavier, which as the former Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach was Huggins crosstown rivals.

Beware of the graphic language from the radio show.

A few hours after the audio was released on-line, Huggins offered an apology.

Then his employer West Virginia University did the same.

