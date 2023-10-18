Shaq and Reebok Sign LSU’s Angel Reese to NIL Deal

LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese inked an NIL deal with Reebok and former LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal who recently returned to the sneaker company, went back to his ol' stomping grounds in Baton Rouge to sign his first client.

Last April, Reese led the Tigers to their first Women's National Championship. She averaged 23 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” said Shaq. “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

For the first time in program history, LSU is the 2023-2024 Pre-Season #1.

"Reflecting on her new deal, Reese says, “I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid. It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation.”