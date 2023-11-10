Late Three Helps Nicholls Take Down LSU Tigers Basketball

With the LSU Football Tigers hosting Florida on Saturday and the defending National Champion Lady Tigers falling to Colorado earlier in the week, it may be understandable if the Tigers Men’s basketball team was getting a little overshadowed.

After Friday night’s loss 68-66 loss to the Nicholls Colonels, the Tigers may prefer to shy away from the spotlight.

The Colonels jumped out to an 11-0 lead and it took more than four minutes before the Tigers scored. Eventually, Nicholls took a 24-point lead in the 1st Half before taking a 44-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The Tigers responded in the 2nd half with a 16-3 run out of the gate to pull within 47-41 on Derek Fountain three point jumper. They took their first lead of the game, 58-57 on free throws from Jalen Reed. LSU’s biggest was three, but thet could never extend it.

Leading by 66-65 and the ball, LSU had issues getting a clean look at the basket. Trae Hannibal’s jumper was short and Carlos Stewart’s three-point attempt was off the mark.

Down by one, the Colonels elected to not use their final timeout. Jamal West found Jalen White for an open three, giving Nicholls the improbable win.

LSU falls to 1-1 and will play the Dayton Flyers on Thursday afternoon in the Charleston Classic. Nicholls is also 1-1 and heads to Mobile to play in the Jaguar Classic.