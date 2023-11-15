It took a bit for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns basketball team to get going on Wednesday night against the Louisiana Christian Wildcats, but once they did, WOW!

The Ragin' Cajuns set a school record 18 three-pointers in their 107-56 win over the Wildcats. The Cajuns were actually trailing 14-12 at the 14:24 mark of the 1st Half, when they went on a 20-0 run over the next 4:36 to take a 32-14 lead. The Cajuns led 59-31 at halftime.

Overall in the 1st Half, Louisiana made 12 of 23 shots from three. Guard Kentrell Garnett led the way with 20 1st Half points, making six of eight shots from deep.

All ten Cajuns scholarship players scored in the game. In addition to Garnett, Kobe Julian had 16 points and Joe Charles finished with 13.

The Cajuns improved 2-1 on the season and are heading to Fort Myers, Florida to play in the Gulf Coast Showcase They play Wright State on Monday, November 20th at 4P. On Tuesday they’ll play the winner of Hofstra and Buffalo.

Louisiana returns to the Cajundome after Thanksgiving on Monday, November 27th at 7P when they host Loyola of New Orleans.

All Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball games can be heard on https://kpel965.com/