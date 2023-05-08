Bob Huggins Issues Apology For Anti-Gay Religious Slur
West Virginia Basketball Coach Bob Huggins apologized for his anti-gay religious slur he made on a Cincinnati radio station.
Monday afternoon Huggins went on WLW radio in Cincinnati with popular talk show host Bill Cunningham. After a little back and forth, tongue-in-cheek joking, Cunningham brought up his alma mater Xavier, which as the former Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach, was Huggins crosstown rivals.
Beware of the graphic language from the radio show.
A few hours after the audio was released on-line, Huggins offered an apology.
Then his employer West Virginia University did the same.
