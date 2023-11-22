Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Rain Threes Again, Beat Long Beach State

For the second time in a week, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns caught fire from the outside and hit 18 three-pointers they pulled away from the Long Beach 49ers 92-82 to finish 5th in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

After only having Kobe Julien in double figures in yesterday’s win over Buffalo, four of the five starters were in double figures.

Kentrell Garnett led the way with 20 points as he went 8-16 from the floor and 4-10 from 3FG. Blake Butler added some spark off the bench as he scored 20 points as well.

attachment-UL104649 loading...

Joe Charles chipped in with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Julien had 14 points and Hosana Kitenge had 10 points.

Louisiana was trailing the half 43-40, but didn’t miss much in the 2nd Half. The Cajuns shot 10-18 (56%) from 3FG and 18-33 from the floor overall.

Down by three, 43-40 to begin the 2nd Half, the Cajuns led 52-51 with 14:11 to go in the game. They methodically built a 19-point lead and made it 91-72 with just 3:51 remaining.

The Cajuns did receive some good news before the game as point guard Themus Fulks was back in the starting lineup after suffering an ankle injury in Monday’s loss to Wright State and didn't

attachment-UL104491 loading...

Louisiana improves to 4-2 and will enjoy the holiday weekend before hosting Loyola on Monday, November 27th at 7:30P. You can listen to the game with Jay Walker calling all of the action on KPEL 96.5.