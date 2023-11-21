Without their starting point guard Themus Fulks out with an injured ankle, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns still jumped out a 12-point halftime lead. But the Buffalo Bulls kept chipping away in the 2nd half, closing the gap to a three-point game, but the Ragin’ Cajuns hung for a 68-60 victory.

Kobe Julian picked up the slack offensively, pouring in a career-high 30 points. Nobody else for the Ragin’ Cajuns scored in double figures, but Michael Thomas filling for Fulks had nine points as did Joe Charles.

Cajuns got off to a bit of a slow start trailing 10-5, but went on a 17-2 run to take control of the game and led 33-21 at halftime.

Louisiana led by as many as 14 points at 39-25 with 16:30 remaining in the game. Buffalo did pull within three points a couple of times and even had the ball with a chance to tie, but never did.

After getting out rebounded 41-24 yesterday against Wright State, the Cajuns held their own against Buffalo, grabbing more boards Tuesday afternoon (36-34).

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 3-2 and will play Long Beach State Wednesday afternoon at 12:30. The 49ers slipped past Iona 80-76. The pre-game show begins at Noon on KPEL 96.5.