Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Hoops Let’s One Slip Away Against Toledo

It certainly appeared the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns were on their way to a 2-0 start in the new season as they built a 60-44 lead against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday with just 12:41 remaining in the game.

Unfortunately for the Cajuns, appearances can be deceiving.

The Rockets caught fire, scoring on 22 of their final 24 possessions and pulled away for a 87-78 victory over Louisiana.

attachment-A1_01549 loading...

The Cajuns (1-1) were coming off a win against Youngstown State, but they didn’t shoot it particularly well. That was not the case against Toledo. At least in the 1st Half. Overall, the Cajuns shot a ridiculous 63% (19-30) and 58.3 (7-12) from 3.

Tough to keep up that kind of shooting and the Cajuns cooled off in the 2nd Half. The Cajuns only shot 45% from the floor and were just 2-11 from 3 after halftime.

attachment-A1_01549 loading...

Meanwhile, Toledo flipped the script as they shot 19-30 in the 2nd Half. The Rockets wouldn’t let the Cajuns back in the game, hitting 14-19 of free throws down the stretch.

Cajuns point guard Themus Fulks led all scorers with 25 points. Kentrell Garnett struggled from deep against Youngstown State, but was 4-9 from 3 and had 14 points on the night.

Tyler Cochran led the Rockets with 18 points as all ten players that saw game action scored for Toledo.

The Cajuns host Lafayette Christian Wednesday at 7PM before heading to the Florida Gulf Coast to play in the Gulf Coast Showcase November 20-22.

All of the Ragin’ Cajuns games can be heard on KPEL 96.5