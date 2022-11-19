In a season of setbacks on the field in terms of performance, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team got knocked back a little more with the news that starting quarterback Ben Woolridge is out for the rest of the season.

The team said that the signal-caller suffered a "lower-body injury."

As you may recall, Woolridge left the game in last Thursday's 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, but would later finish the game.

After the game, head coach Michael Desormeaux said that he thought Woolridge would be alright.

In Monday's press conference, Desormeaux said, "Ben's on track to be good for this week. He'll be a full-go for practice, which will be good for us certainly."

Apparently, something changed during the week.

On a positive note, the team's original starting quarterback, Chandler Fields, is ready to play. He suffered an "upper-body injury" earlier in the season and exited the South Alabama game in Week 5 but has rested the last couple of weeks.

For the season, Fields is 54-of-95 passing with 608 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

This now means that true freshman Zeon Chriss will be the backup. He's only played in mop-up duty in one game (Arkansas State) and was 0-for-3 in that game. Chriss is expected to compete for the team's starting quarterback spot next season.

The Cajuns (5-5) play at Florida State (7-3) today at 11:00 am and wrap up the season next week on the road against Texas State. The team needs one win in the final two games to become bowl eligible.