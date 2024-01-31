Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Jacob Kibodi will get to put on the pads at least one more time as he is set to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl this Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The game will be played at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Kick-off for the game is set for 7:00 pm and it will air live on the NFL Network.

Jacob Kibodi's College Career

Kibodi, a Baton Rouge native, started his collegiate career with the Texas A&M Aggies. He played in College Station from 2017 to 2019.

All total at A&M, Kibodi appeared in 15 games, with a total of 45 carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

After transferring to UL, Kibodi wouldn't see action until 2022 and he played sparingly that season. He rushed for 169 yards on 37 carries and added three catches for 16 yards that year.

In 2023 though, Kibodi had the best season of his career. He carried the ball 129 times for 729 yards with 7 touchdowns. He also caught 9 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

About the East-West Shrine Bowl

The game has been played since 1925 and this year marks the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl. The game benefits Shrines Children's and its mission while showcasing the next generation of NFL legends.

Notable players who have participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl over the years include Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, Gale Sayers, and more.