LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - According to reports out Monday morning, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have settled on a starting quarterback for the 2024-2025 season - and it's a familiar name.

Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux confirmed those reports during a media briefing this morning, saying he "played better in camp" than others in the position.

Wooldridge started at the position last season before suffering a season-ending injury during the game against UAB. Wooldridge threw for 508 yards and five touchdowns during the three games he played, KATC reports.

The Cajuns officially open the 2024 campaign on August 31 against in-state opponent Grambling State University. Game time is set for 7 p.m. and will air on 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM and on ESPN+.

"Our Fight"

Check out the Cajuns' hype video ahead of the season kickoff, narrated by Lafayette's own fighter, Dustin Poirier.

"It’s time to ," the social media post reads. "Narrated by Lafayette’s own: @DustinPoirier #cULture | #GeauxCajuns".

Hear It Straight from Coach Desormeaux

The weekly coaches show, Louisiana Athletics Live, returns Monday night as the Voice of the Cajuns, Jay Walker, chats with with head football coach Michael Desormeaux live from Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux on Kaliste Saloom Road.

But you can listen to that conversation on the radio.

The weekly conversation between Walker and Desormeaux will air weekly, beginning at 6 p.m. on 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM, and worldwide on the Geaux Cajuns and Varsity Network apps.

You can listen live by tuning in here.