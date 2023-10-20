The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Deserve a Full Cajun Field

The weather forecast for Saturday night’s Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Georgia State Panthers is 78 with a slight 5 mph wind at kickoff around 7P.

It’s Homecoming Weekend and a pair of teams, the 4-2, 1-1 Ragin’ Cajuns and 5-1, 2-1 Panthers fighting for a chance to Sun Belt supremacy.

Both teams are coming off big wins. The Cajuns were down two scores in the 4th quarter to Texas State two weeks ago, but pulled out a 34-30 victory.

Georgia State led Marshall 27-10 in the 1st Half, but saw that cut to 27-24. The Herd stopped the Panthers again, only to run into the punter. Georgia State took advantage and went on to win 41-24.

Now, the two teams are ready to show off for a national tv audience as the game will be on ESPN U. And they deserve to do it in front of a packed house.

When Mark Hudspeth turned the program around from 2011-2014 with four straight New Orleans Bowl victories, the Cajuns averaged almost 26,000 per game. So far this season, they are averaging 16,971.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

The two teams each have a dynamic quarterback in Zeon Chriss and Darren Grainger.

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics loading...

Louisiana leads the conference in rushing 224 yards per game.

The Cajuns are 2nd in the Sun Belt in scoring (35.5) and Georgia State is 5th (32.7).

Sun Belt conference map via @SunBelt on Twitter loading...

Why wouldn’t you want to go see two of the more exciting teams in the Sun Belt? And there is a chance the winner of the game will be playing for the Sun Belt Championship.

So enjoy a full day of college football, perhaps a little Gulf Brew Festival and some pre-game tailgating prior to the 7P kickoff. But you should do your best to head into Cajun Field to watch would should be one heck of a college football game.