The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are Set to Make a Huge Announcement on Friday (VIDEO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have started off this athletic school year on a good note. The Ragin' Cajuns football team is 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Sun Belt. The UL volleyball team is 12-8 on the season and 3-3 in conference. The basketball team just signed head coach Bob Marlin to a new deal, the softball team got some big transfers, and the women's basketball team is gearing up for a big season.

With all the hype this year for UL sports, Cajuns' fans are being treated well. Well, Louisiana announced on Twitter with a video message that the Cajuns have a special announcement.

Many Twitter fans speculate that the Cajuns will announce their new mascot. The Cajuns haven't had an active mascot for a minute since about 2020. The former Cajuns' mascot was the Cayenne Pepper.

I think everyone invested in the Ragin' Cajuns would love to see a new mascot. Well, either way, we will give you updates on the announcement as soon as Louisiana makes its announcement. The Ragin' Cajun football team is off this weekend. They will take the field again on Saturday, October 21st against Georgia State.