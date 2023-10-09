The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Are Exceeding 2023 Expectations

Halfway through the season, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are better than expected.

Following their 34-30 win over the Texas State Bobcats, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns find themselves 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Sun Belt. They’ll enjoy a week off before hosting Georgia State for homecoming Saturday, October 21.

Picked 3rd in the Sun Belt West, the Cajuns currently lead the conference in rushing with 224 yards per game. And with backup quarterback Zeon Chriss filling in for injured starter Ben Wooldridge for the last three games, is second in total offense (447.67) and third in scoring (35.5). In other words, Louisiana’s offense hasn’t missed a beat with Chriss barking out the signals.

With half the season gone and still half to go, the Cajuns are in a good position to compete for the Sun Belt West crown. While no opponent should be considered a pushover, the toughest games remaining on their schedule are road games against South Alabama (October 28) and Troy (November 18)

The Jaguars are coming off their most impressive game of the season, a 55-7 win over Monroe in which they scored on 9 of their 10 possessions. And while Troy got off to a bit of a slow start this season, they’ve won 3 in a row, their defense is only allowing 286 yards a game.

There were plenty of questions about the Ragin’ Cajuns heading into the 2023 season, and plenty remain unanswered, but halfway through the season, Louisiana is as good as anyone in the Sun Belt.