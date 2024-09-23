LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Teurlings Catholic Rebels walked away with a victory against Notre Dame on Friday night, and earned top marks in Class 4A has a result.

The Rebels replaced the St. Thomas More Cougars as the top-ranked team in Class 4A, jumping three spots from last week. However, Acadiana is well-represented in the Top 10 for the week, according to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's latest rankings.

After Teurlings (No. 1) and STM (No. 2) is defending state champion Opelousas at No. 3, Westgate at No. 4, and Cecilia at No. 5.

In Class 5A, Acadiana (No. 3) is the lone Lafayette school in the Top 10 after a big performance against STM on Friday night, winning 20-7. In Class 3A, Northwest High School in Opelousas sits at No. 5.

In Class 2A, Lafayette Christian Academy (No. 5), Notre Dame (No. 7), and Catholic High of New Iberia (No. 9) made the list, while in Class 1A a dominant Vermilion Catholic sits at No. 2, just behind Southern Lab, and Opelousas Catholic is at No. 8.

Based on those polls, it's a potentially exciting week for Acadiana area teams, especially with a Top 10 match-up Friday night between Teurlings and Westgate.

Here are the rankings from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Class 5A

1. Ruston (3-0)

2. Karr (2-0)

3. Acadiana (2-1)

4. Catholic-Baton Rouge (2-1)

5. Neville (3-0)

6. Alexandria (3-0)

7. Zachary (2-1)

8. John Curtis (2-1)

9. Archbishop Rummel (3-0)

10. St. Augustine (2-1)

Others receiving votes: Destrehan, Airline, Central, Brother Martin, Dutchtown, Mandeville, Barbe, Terrebonne, West Monroe, Byrd, Carencro.

Class 4A

1. Teurlings Catholic (3-0) 2. St. Thomas More (1-2) 3. Opelousas (1-1) 4. Westgate (2-0) 5. Cecilia (2-1) 6. North DeSoto (1-2) 7. E.D. White (2-1) 8. Lutcher (2-0) 9. Franklin Parish (3-0)

10. Archbishop Shaw (1-2) Others receiving votes: Lakeshore, St. Charles Catholic, Leesville, Vandebilt Catholic, Northwood-Shreveport, Assumption, McDonogh.

Class 3A

1. University (2-1)

2. John F. Kennedy (3-0)

3. St. James (1-1)

4. Bunkie (3-0)

5. Northwest (2-1)

6. Bastrop (3-0)

7. Sterlington (2-1)

8. Jena (2-1)

9. Jewel Sumner (3-0)

10. Jennings (2-1)

Others receiving votes: Amite, Madison Prep, De La Salle, Erath, South Beauregard, Parkview Baptist, Lake Charles College Prep, Pine.

Class 2A

1. Newman (1-0)

2. Calvary Baptist (1-2)

3. Oak Grove (2-1)

4. Dunham (3-0)

5. Lafayette Christian (1-2)

6. Ouachita Christian (3-0)

7. Notre Dame (2-1)

8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge (3-0)

9. Catholic-New Iberia (2-1)

10. Mangham (2-1)

Others receiving votes: Ferriday, Union Parish, South Plaquemines, Pope John Paul (II), Kinder, Northlake Christian.

Class 1A

1. Southern Lab (2-0) 2. Vermilion Catholic (3-0) 3. Haynesville (3-0) 4. Riverside (1-1) 5. St. Martin’s (3-0) 6. Kentwood (2-1) 7. Ascension Catholic (2-0)

8. Opelousas Catholic (3-0)

9. Logansport (2-1)

10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-0)

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian, St. Frederick, Jeanerette, Ascension Episcopal, Central Catholic.