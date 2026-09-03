LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana tailgates rarely struggle with the food. Boudin and cracklins take care of themselves. The cooler is where things can fall apart, stuck somewhere between warm beer and four flavors of the same seltzer nobody’s excited about.

Canned cocktails fixed that. Vodka-infused cans, tequila margaritas, and hard lemonades show up premixed and strong enough to actually taste like something, no bartender required in a parking lot. Here are six that deserve a spot in the cooler before the next home game.

Good Boy Vodka Cocktails Pour Real Fruit Juice for a Cause

Good Boy skips the syrupy mixer route and builds its 355-milliliter cans from real vodka and real fruit juice, landing at 4.5% ABV. Cranberry & Pineapple, Tropical Strawberry Hibiscus, Summer Watermelon, and Peach & Mango make up the core lineup, all gluten-free with a light carbonation that doesn’t fight the fruit flavor.

Isaiah Vazquez, Getty Images Isaiah Vazquez, Getty Images

There’s also a Lemonade line and a John Daly Cocktail series built with the pro golfer, blending iced tea and lemonade at the same 4.5% ABV. Good Boy backs those cans with a cause worth knowing about too: the “Every Pour Helps a Pup” program, which supports pet rescues, military K9 units, and veteran organizations nationwide.

Nutrl Keeps the Vodka Soda Simple and Sessionable

Nutrl doesn’t overthink it: vodka, seltzer, real fruit juice, done. Every can lands at 4.5% ABV and around 100 calories, with no added sugar and no preservatives, which makes it the easy pick for tailgaters who want to drink through four quarters without feeling it by the third.

The Anheuser-Busch-owned brand launched with Raspberry, Watermelon, and Pineapple flavors and has since added a hard lemonade variety pack in classic, blackberry, strawberry, and peach. Nutrl is also the official hard seltzer sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so expect the cans to keep turning up in more coolers this year.

Cutwater Margarita Brings Bar-Strength Tequila to the Can

Cutwater is the answer for anyone who’s given up on canned cocktails because they taste watered down. The San Diego brand, founded by master distiller Yuseff Cherney, gets credit for pioneering the canned cocktail category in the first place, and the classic Lime Margarita backs that reputation up at 12.5% ABV.

Cutwater has added Mango, Strawberry, and Peach flavors to the margarita lineup, with the fruit-forward versions running closer to 10% ABV. Every can uses real Cutwater tequila and triple sec instead of a flavored malt base, so it drinks a lot closer to something poured behind a bar than most of what’s on this list.

Cayman Jack Sticks to the Classic Margarita Formula

Cayman Jack has built a loyal following on one simple pitch: blue agave nectar, real lime juice, and cane sugar in a 5.8% ABV flavored malt beverage. The classic Margarita keeps the lime-agave balance honest without tipping too sweet, and it holds up fine straight from the can or poured over ice with a salted rim.

Monica Schipper, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images

The variety pack adds Mango, Watermelon, and Strawberry to the classic lineup, all built around the same handcrafted-style profile the brand has leaned on since it launched. At under 6% ABV, it’s a much easier sipper across a full day in the parking lot than Cutwater’s stronger pour.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Remains the Tailgate Standby

Mike’s has been in the cooler for decades for a reason. The core lineup still delivers at 5% ABV with cold-pressed lemon flavor, plus Black Cherry, Strawberry, Lime, and Mango alongside the Original. Anyone wanting more of a kick can reach for Mike’s HARDER, which jumps to 8% ABV across Lemonade, Mango, Black Cherry, and Cranberry.

The brand has also rolled out a Limonada Fresca variety pack with Watermelon Lime, Mangonada, Citrus Limonada, and Pineapple Guava at 5% ABV, aimed at fans of Latin American aguas frescas. It’s a solid pick for a cooler that needs a flavor for every taste without going the vodka-and-seltzer route.

Every can here requires drinkers to be 21 or older, and a stocked cooler goes further with a plan for getting everyone home safely.

You May Also Like...