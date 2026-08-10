(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Ragin' Cajuns football has come a long way from the days of chasing a rare signature win. The program made its first bowl trip in more than 40 years with a 2011 New Orleans Bowl victory over San Diego State under Mark Hudspeth, then ripped off three more straight bowl wins and four consecutive nine-win seasons before Hudspeth moved on.

Billy Napier picked up where that success left off, winning a Sun Belt West title in his first season in 2018 and an outright Sun Belt championship in 2021, before Florida hired him away as its head coach that December. Napier stuck around just long enough to coach the Cajuns to that Sun Belt title game win, then handed the program to his offensive coordinator, Michael Desormeaux, a New Iberia native and former Cajuns quarterback who set school records running and throwing the ball in the mid-2000s. Desormeaux won his very first game as head coach, the 2021 New Orleans Bowl over Marshall, and he's now in his fourth season leading the program he once played for.

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That climb, from bowl-less to Sun Belt contender to homegrown leadership, is part of the story. But along with the bowl victories, three wins put Ragin' Cajuns football on the map and provided some of the most memorable games in Cajuns history.

The Night the Goal Posts Came Down

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On September 14, 1996, the then-USL Cajuns hosted No. 25 Texas A&M at Cajun Field and pulled off the first ranked win in program history, 29-22. Quarterback Jake Delhomme led the offense, but it was the defense that stole the show, forcing eight turnovers and returning three of them for touchdowns. Fans stormed the field afterward and tore down a goalpost, a moment that's still talked about around Lafayette nearly 30 years later.

First Road Win Over a Ranked Team

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The Cajuns waited decades for their first road win against a Top 25 opponent, and they got it on September 12, 2020, beating No. 23 Iowa State 31-14 in Ames. Chris Smith's 94-yard kickoff return touchdown flipped the momentum early, and a stingy defense held Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy without a touchdown pass all afternoon.

The Greatest Homecoming Comeback

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No win tops the 1982 Homecoming game against UL Monroe for pure drama. Trailing 26-0 at halftime, the Cajuns scored 40 unanswered points in just over 17 minutes, sparked by Dwight Prudhomme's 60-yard quarterback sneak, to win 40-26.

Three different decades, three unforgettable Saturdays. That's Ragin' Cajuns football.