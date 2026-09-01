(LAFAYETTE, LA) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns host Lamar at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field for the 2026 season opener, the annual Herbert Heymann Classic marking Michael Desormeaux's fifth year as head coach. Here's what fans need to know about parking, bag policy and kickoff before heading to Lafayette.

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Kickoff Is Set for 7 p.m., and Here's How to Watch or Listen

Louisiana hosts Lamar at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field, officially Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium these days, in what's known every year as the Herbert Heymann Classic, the program's traditional home-opener name. Lamar comes in 1-0 after already playing a game this season, so this isn't a completely cold start for the Cardinals.

You won't find this one on regular TV. It's streaming exclusively on ESPN+. If you'd rather listen, the Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network has you covered on Hot 107.9 and ESPN 1420 KPEL-AM, with Jay Walker back on play-by-play and Chris Lanaux, a former Cajuns defensive end and team captain, stepping into the color commentary chair for the first time this year. Cody Junot handles the sideline, and StatBroadcast will have live stats if you're the type who needs the numbers in real time.

Parking and Tailgating Before You Ever Reach the Gate

via ragincajuns.com Cajun field paid parking

Free parking is available at the Intramural Fields, Blackham Coliseum, the LITE Center and the Cajundome, but those lots fill up and availability shifts week to week, so don't count on a guaranteed spot if you roll in late. If you want to park closer, single-game passes on the athletics footprint run $20 and have to be bought online ahead of time. There's no buying a parking pass at the gate.

Planning to tailgate on the grass around the stadium? You'll need a pass for that too, and setup for Saturday's game opens at 3 p.m. Friday if you're bringing an RV. Just know RVs have to be cleared out by 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Clear Bag Policy Hasn't Changed, So Don't Get Turned Away

RaginCajuns.com RaginCajuns.com

This trips people up every year, so save yourself the walk back to the car. Bags have to be clear and no bigger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches, or a small clutch no larger than 6.5 by 4.5 inches. Diaper bags and medical bags are fine regardless of size. Backpacks, coolers, fanny packs and mesh bags are all out. Blankets and seat cushions are allowed and get checked at the gate, and you can carry in your phone, binoculars or a camera with a lens under four inches without a bag at all.

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Dress for Louisiana in September, Not for October

A 7 p.m. kickoff doesn't mean the heat's done for the day. Early September in Lafayette is still shorts-and-a-cold-drink weather most years, even after the sun goes down, so I'd check the forecast that morning and plan accordingly rather than trusting the calendar. Bring water if you're tailgating for a few hours beforehand, and wear something you can stand in a parking lot in.

The Rest of the Home Slate Is Already Taking Shape

If Saturday's your first game of the year, it won't be your only shot at a theme night. UL has six promotional home dates lined up for 2026, starting with Saturday and running through Gridiron Alumni Day on Sept. 19 against UAB, which doubles as a 50th-anniversary celebration for the 1976 team, Homecoming against Arkansas State on Oct. 3, Family Weekend versus Troy on Oct. 17, Louisiana Salutes honoring military and first responders against South Alabama on Nov. 7, and Senior Day against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21. Season tickets start at $100 if you decide one game turns into a habit.

See you at the Field Saturday. Geaux Cajuns.