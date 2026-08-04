(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Louisiana Football single-game tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale, with prices starting at $30 for six home games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette. Fans can also purchase single-game parking and tailgate passes as preparations begin for another Ragin' Cajuns football season.

The 2026 Home Schedule

The Cajuns open their second season in the newly refurbished Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on September 5 against Lamar in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic. From there, Louisiana hosts American Conference member UAB on September 19 in non-conference play, then rolls into Sun Belt Conference action against Arkansas State (Oct. 3), Troy (Oct. 17), South Alabama (Nov. 7) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 21).

Parking and Tailgating Are Live Too

Getting to the game just got easier to plan for. Fans can grab single-game, on-site parking starting at $20, and single-game tailgate spots are also up for purchase if you want to make a full day of it. Location of the Single Game Parking lot is at the corner of Congress and Cajundome Boulevard using the Gate 4 entrance. Single Game Tailgate section is at the corner of Congress at Bertrand Drive.

New This Year: The Ragin' $15 Package

Louisiana Athletics is rolling out a new deal for 2026 aimed at faculty, families and diehards alike. Three sections are getting $15 single-game tickets:

Faculty land in Section 127

Families get Section 113

Fanatics camp out in Section 105

Tickets for each home game go on sale two weeks before kickoff, and staff should watch their work email for a link to the deal. Athletics says this discount will extend to other ticketed sports throughout the season, so keep an eye out.

Season Tickets Still Available

If you'd rather lock in your seat for the whole home schedule, season tickets remain on sale for all six games. You can purchase tickets online through RaginCajuns.com or call the ticket office at (337) 482-4685.

Read More: Full Ragin Cajuns Football 2026 Schedule

Parking Is Going Mobile in 2026

One of the bigger changes this season: parking passes are moving from paper hangtags to mobile passes. Everything will live in your Cajuns Account and the #GeauxCajuns app, so there's nothing to lose, forget, or leave on the dashboard at home (just make sure your phone is charged). Passes can be transferred right from your phone if you need to hand off parking to a friend or family member, and any schedule or kickoff-time changes will update automatically in your digital wallet.

One exception: tailgating passes are staying physical. Those will still be issued as hangtags the same way they always have been.