Ragin’ Cajuns Offering $15 Tickets for 2026 Season Opener
LAFAYETTE, La. - With household budgets still tight, entertainment dollars are hard to come by for many fans. The Ragin' Cajuns recognize that, so they're offering tickets for the football team's season opener on Saturday, September 5, as low as $15.
READ MORE: Louisiana Moves to Put Tony Robichaux's Name on Cajuns Baseball Park
Who Can Get the $15 Tickets?
Louisiana Athletics is offering $15 single-game tickets in designated sections for the following groups:
- Faculty - Section 127
- Families - Section 113
- Fanatics - Section 105
Tickets are available through the Louisiana Athletics ticket site: ragncaj.co/R15Lamar.
(Ticket prices include a 5% local sales tax and 5% state sales tax. Children under the age of 3 do not need a ticket for admission if they sit on an adult's lap.)
Six Home Games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium
And if you can't make the season opener, similar offers could also be available for the other home games. The Ragin' Cajuns will play six games this season at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium to go along with six road games.
Ragin' Cajuns 2026 Football Schedule
Here is the complete 2026 football schedule for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns:
Sat, Sept 5 — vs. Lamar
Sat, Sept 12 — at USC
Sat, Sept 19 — vs. UAB
Sat, Sept 26 — at Charlotte
Sat, Oct 3 — vs. Arkansas State
Sat, Oct 10 — at LA Tech
Sat, Oct 17 — vs. Troy
Sat, Oct 24 — at Southern Miss
Sat, Nov 7 — vs. South Alabama
Thu, Nov 12 — at LA-Monroe
Sat, Nov 21 — vs. Coastal Carolina
Sat, Nov 28 — at Georgia State
3 Ragin' Cajuns Football Wins Lafayette Will Never Forget
Gallery Credit: Dave Steel