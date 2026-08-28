LAFAYETTE, La. - With household budgets still tight, entertainment dollars are hard to come by for many fans. The Ragin' Cajuns recognize that, so they're offering tickets for the football team's season opener on Saturday, September 5, as low as $15.

READ MORE: Louisiana Moves to Put Tony Robichaux's Name on Cajuns Baseball Park

Who Can Get the $15 Tickets?

Louisiana Athletics is offering $15 single-game tickets in designated sections for the following groups:

Faculty - Section 127

Families - Section 113

Fanatics - Section 105

Tickets are available through the Louisiana Athletics ticket site: ragncaj.co/R15Lamar.

(Ticket prices include a 5% local sales tax and 5% state sales tax. Children under the age of 3 do not need a ticket for admission if they sit on an adult's lap.)

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Six Home Games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

And if you can't make the season opener, similar offers could also be available for the other home games. The Ragin' Cajuns will play six games this season at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium to go along with six road games.

Ragin' Cajuns 2026 Football Schedule

Here is the complete 2026 football schedule for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns:

Sat, Sept 5 — vs. Lamar

Sat, Sept 12 — at USC

Sat, Sept 19 — vs. UAB

Sat, Sept 26 — at Charlotte

Sat, Oct 3 — vs. Arkansas State

Sat, Oct 10 — at LA Tech

Sat, Oct 17 — vs. Troy

Sat, Oct 24 — at Southern Miss

Sat, Nov 7 — vs. South Alabama

Thu, Nov 12 — at LA-Monroe

Sat, Nov 21 — vs. Coastal Carolina

Sat, Nov 28 — at Georgia State