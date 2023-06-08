St. Martinville RB Steven Blanco Commits to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are looking to get back to their winning ways in the Sun Belt. For that to happen they have to maintain and honestly exceed the recruiting program that former coach Billy Napier left. Well, Coach Desormeaux is attacking the local area hard when it comes to recruiting. Local Saint Martinville running back Steven Blanco committed to the Ragin Cajuns yesterday.

The fact that he said. he is 1000% committed to the cULture is what Cajuns' fans should be excited about. With the Cajuns getting hit hard by the transfer portal each year, they need to make sure that these recruits are all the way in on Louisiana. And Blanco seems that he is all the way in on the Cajuns' cULture

Excited to see Blanco's growth once he hits the Louisiana campus. The Cajuns have a shot at getting back to their winning ways, but it starts in the offseason with recruiting. And so far Coach Desormeaux is on the right path.