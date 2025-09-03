(KPEL 96.5) - Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais announced major changes to how excessive speeding violations will be enforced in Vermilion Parish, with penalties now among the toughest in the region. This was due to an increase in the number of drivers speeding on the roadways

The new enforcement changes, supported by the Judges of the Fifteenth Judicial District Court, take immediate effect under Louisiana Revised Statutes 32:57, 32:61, and 32:64.

Updated Speeding Enforcement Rules for Vermilion Parish

Under the updated enforcement rules, drivers caught traveling more than 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit will face immediate consequences. Their driver’s license will be confiscated at the scene, and they will be required to appear in court. These cases can no longer be resolved through the traditional citation-and-fine process. So, it sounds like the 'I know someone' solution to speeding tickets in Vermilion parish may not work (not sure if it ever really did though).

In even more serious cases, motorists driving 35 miles per hour or more above the limit will be arrested on the spot. Sheriff Langlinais emphasized that these penalties reflect a growing concern over reckless driving and its impact on roadway safety. In a recent announcement on social media, Eddie Langlinais expressed the importance of safe driving.

“Our priority is the safety of Vermilion Parish residents and visitors,” Langlinais said.

“Excessive speeding puts lives at risk unnecessarily. These enforcement measures are meant to send a clear message: reckless driving will not be tolerated.”

The sheriff’s office has reported an increase in speeding-related incidents in recent months, raising alarm for both law enforcement and the community. Officials say the changes are designed not only to hold offenders accountable but also to hopefully prevent dangerous driving habits from becoming tragedies.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all drivers to respect posted limits, remain alert, and remember that roadway safety is a shared responsibility.