South Louisiana High School Football Scores for Week 2
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Two weeks in, and the high school football season in Acadiana is heating up. There are some match-ups in South Louisiana, and despite the interference from Hurricane Francine, a lot of our local teams still took the time to play, even if they lost practice time with school closures.
However, several local games were moved to Saturday because of the weather. Others were cancelled, including what could have been a very interesting meeting between defending state champion Opelousas and Karr.
Some of the key games to watch out for this week?
We've got Breaux Bridge traveling to Vermilion Catholic, with the Screamin' Eagles fresh off a comeback win over Catholic High-New Iberia in Week One. We're also keeping an eye on Carencro at Lafayette Christian, with both Lafayette-based teams looking for redemption after tough losses last week.
Lafayette High is traveling to St. Martinville for a local match-up worth watching, as well.
Below is the list of Acadiana-area games worth watching, and scores will be updated throughout the weekend.
Week 2 Scores
Games Cancelled
Edna Karr at Opelousas
Neville at Southside
Westgate at Calvary Baptist
Friday Games
Delcambre 47
Berchman's 0
Vermilion Catholic 45
Breaux Bridge 0
Lafayette Christian 38
Carencro 21
Catholic-BR 18
St. Thomas More 14
Catholic-PC 54
Crowley 12
Hamilton Christian 60
Highland Baptist 7
Jennings 34
Eunice 0
Iota 30
Kinder 20
Lafayette
St. Martinville
Church Point 22
Marksville 20
Sulphur 34
Northside 19
Opelousas Catholic 55
East Beauregard 8
Northwest 50
Rayne 14
Teurlings 48
San Houston 21
Notre Dame 51
Ville Platte 0
Saturday Games
Lafayette Renaissance at Abbeville
Catholic-NI at Comeaux
Erath at North Vermilion
Franklin at New Iberia
Catholic-BR at Central Catholic
Westminster at St. Martin's
Ascension Episcopal at Hannan
Port Barre at Beau Chene
St. Augustine at Cecilia
St. Edmund at Thomas Jefferson
Thrive at Westminster-Lafayette
Zachary at Acadiana
The Seven Modern Wonders of Acadiana
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham