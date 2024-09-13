South Louisiana High School Football Scores for Week 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Two weeks in, and the high school football season in Acadiana is heating up. There are some match-ups in South Louisiana, and despite the interference from Hurricane Francine, a lot of our local teams still took the time to play, even if they lost practice time with school closures.

However, several local games were moved to Saturday because of the weather. Others were cancelled, including what could have been a very interesting meeting between defending state champion Opelousas and Karr.

Some of the key games to watch out for this week?

We've got Breaux Bridge traveling to Vermilion Catholic, with the Screamin' Eagles fresh off a comeback win over Catholic High-New Iberia in Week One. We're also keeping an eye on Carencro at Lafayette Christian, with both Lafayette-based teams looking for redemption after tough losses last week.

Lafayette High is traveling to St. Martinville for a local match-up worth watching, as well.

Below is the list of Acadiana-area games worth watching, and scores will be updated throughout the weekend.

Week 2 Scores

Games Cancelled

Edna Karr at Opelousas

Neville at Southside

Westgate at Calvary Baptist

Friday Games

Delcambre 47
Berchman's 0

Vermilion Catholic 45
Breaux Bridge 0

Lafayette Christian 38
Carencro 21

Catholic-BR 18
St. Thomas More 14

Catholic-PC 54
Crowley 12

Hamilton Christian 60
Highland Baptist 7

Jennings 34
Eunice 0

Iota 30
Kinder 20

Lafayette
St. Martinville

Church Point 22
Marksville 20

Sulphur 34
Northside 19

Opelousas Catholic 55
East Beauregard 8

Northwest 50
Rayne 14

Teurlings 48
San Houston 21

Notre Dame 51
Ville Platte 0

Saturday Games

Lafayette Renaissance at Abbeville

Catholic-NI at Comeaux

Erath at North Vermilion

Franklin at New Iberia

Catholic-BR at Central Catholic

Westminster at St. Martin's

Ascension Episcopal at Hannan

Port Barre at Beau Chene

St. Augustine at Cecilia

St. Edmund at Thomas Jefferson

Thrive at Westminster-Lafayette

Zachary at Acadiana

