South Louisiana High School Football Playoff Scores

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - What an incredible season we've experienced this year in high school football. However, the season isn't over yet because it is time for the playoffs!! Below are the final scores of the playoff matchups across Acadiana!

Non-Select Division I:

Westgate- 27, Terrebonne- 10

Non-Select Division III:

Rayville- 12, Loreauville- 40

Non-Select Division II:

Church Point- 6, Iota- 35

Opelousas- 57, Rayne- 6

Abbeville- 34, Pearl River- 20

Eunice- 19, Breaux Bridge- 35

St. Martinville- 46, Leesville- 40

Kaplan- 6, Jennings- 34

Non-Select Division IV:

Jeanerette- 12, St. John- 6

Franklin- 46, Grand Lake- 13

Select Division I:

Carencro- 57, Pineville- 7

Select Division II:

Northside- 16, Istrouma- 38

Select Division III:

Notre Dame- 49, Green Oaks- 14

Ascension Episcopal- 34, Loyola Prep- 17

Select Division IV:

Hanson Memorial- 34, St. John- 13