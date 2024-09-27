SCOREBOARD: South Louisiana High School Football in Week 4

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We've made it to Week 4, and between high-scoring shutouts, in-parish rivalries, and the beginning of district play, there are a ton of games to be excited about this week.

The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams made a statement against the NISH Yellow Jackets on Thursday night, while a historic Vermilion Parish rivalry is getting underway in Erath as the Bobcats play host to the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles.

One big Lafayette Parish game to keep an eye on is Lafayette and Southside, with both schools looking to kick off district play with a solid win. You've also got the North Vermilion Patriots traveling to Lafayette Parish to take on the Northside Vikings.

There are several key games in Acadiana to keep an eye on. Keep checking back here for scoring updates throughout the night.

Week 4 Scores

Thursday Games

Winners will be in bold.



Acadiana 62

New Iberia 0

Basile 41

Highland Baptist 3

Catholic-New Iberia 28

Notre Dame 21

Elton 54

Gueydan 0

Lafayette Renaissance 42

L.B. Landry 32

Lake Arthur 26

Oakdale 20

Opelousas Catholic 42

Sacred Heart 0

Vandebilt Catholic 45

Morgan City 8

Friday Games

Winners will be in bold.



Vermilion Catholic 28

Erath 7

Teurlings 21

Westgate 13

Ascension Episcopal 42

Rosepine 0

Kaplan 24

Breaux Bridge 0

Abbeville 7

Menard 7

Alexandria 7

Opelousas 21

Berchmans (1-2)

Beau Chene (0-3)

Carencro 7

Barbe 21

Catholic-PC (3-0)

Westminster (2-1)

Cecilia 0

Central-BR 12

Church Point 21

Mamou 0

Comeaux 13

Rayne 12

Delcambre 20

Vinton 14

Eunice 3

Kinder 14

Jeanerette 8

Loreauville 15

Lafayette 0

Southside 14

North Vermilion 14

Northside 21

Northwest 14

Jennings 14

Parkview Baptist 17

St. Martinville 12

Pine Prairie 7

Iota 41

Shaw 3

Lafayette Christian 0

St. Edmund 47

North Central 0

St. Thomas More 0

Neville 24

Ville Platte 8

Crowley 26

Westminster-Lafayette (2-1)

Ascension Christian (1-2)