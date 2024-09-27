SCOREBOARD: South Louisiana High School Football in Week 4
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We've made it to Week 4, and between high-scoring shutouts, in-parish rivalries, and the beginning of district play, there are a ton of games to be excited about this week.
The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams made a statement against the NISH Yellow Jackets on Thursday night, while a historic Vermilion Parish rivalry is getting underway in Erath as the Bobcats play host to the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles.
One big Lafayette Parish game to keep an eye on is Lafayette and Southside, with both schools looking to kick off district play with a solid win. You've also got the North Vermilion Patriots traveling to Lafayette Parish to take on the Northside Vikings.
There are several key games in Acadiana to keep an eye on. Keep checking back here for scoring updates throughout the night.
Week 4 Scores
Thursday Games
Winners will be in bold.
Acadiana 62
New Iberia 0
Basile 41
Highland Baptist 3
Catholic-New Iberia 28
Notre Dame 21
Elton 54
Gueydan 0
Lafayette Renaissance 42
L.B. Landry 32
Lake Arthur 26
Oakdale 20
Opelousas Catholic 42
Sacred Heart 0
Vandebilt Catholic 45
Morgan City 8
Friday Games
Winners will be in bold.
Vermilion Catholic 28
Erath 7
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1
Teurlings 21
Westgate 13
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL
Ascension Episcopal 42
Rosepine 0
Listen live on Talk Radio 960
Kaplan 24
Breaux Bridge 0
Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT
Abbeville 7
Menard 7
Alexandria 7
Opelousas 21
Berchmans (1-2)
Beau Chene (0-3)
Carencro 7
Barbe 21
Catholic-PC (3-0)
Westminster (2-1)
Cecilia 0
Central-BR 12
Church Point 21
Mamou 0
Comeaux 13
Rayne 12
Delcambre 20
Vinton 14
Eunice 3
Kinder 14
Jeanerette 8
Loreauville 15
Lafayette 0
Southside 14
North Vermilion 14
Northside 21
Northwest 14
Jennings 14
Parkview Baptist 17
St. Martinville 12
Pine Prairie 7
Iota 41
Shaw 3
Lafayette Christian 0
St. Edmund 47
North Central 0
St. Thomas More 0
Neville 24
Ville Platte 8
Crowley 26
Westminster-Lafayette (2-1)
Ascension Christian (1-2)
