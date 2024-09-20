SCOREBOARD: South Louisiana High School Football in Week 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - After a crazy, hurricane-rattled week, high school football is back in full force for a lot of great games throughout Acadiana.

Thursday night has already shown us some great football action, with Southside High picking up its first win of the Jess Curtis era with a 27-14 victory over Madison Prep.

St. Martinville also picked up their first victory of the season with a victory over Breaux Bridge, while Lafayette Renaissance demolished Ville Platte.

One of the most exciting games this week will be a head-to-head match-up between two powerhouse schools in Lafayette as St. Thomas More takes on Acadiana. Meanwhile, Carencro is facing its third tough challenge in a row with a meeting at Zachary, and Notre Dame squares up against Teurlings.

Below are the games of the week, with scores updated as they come in. Check back frequently as we update throughout the night.

Week 3 Scores

Thursday Games

Winners will be in bold.



Southside 27

Madison Prep 14

St. Martinville 34

Breaux Bridge 27

Lafayette Renaissance 59

Ville Platte 14

Pine Prairie 60

North Central 6

Friday Games

Winners will be in bold.



Vermilion Catholic 47

Loreauville 36

Teurlings 21

Notre Dame 10

Ascension Episcopal 38

Abbeville 14

Acadiana 20

St. Thomas More 7

Carencro 33

Zachary 34

Lafayette 42

Mamou 0

New Iberia 28

Comeaux 20

Erath 28

Eunice 21

North Vermilion 6

Kaplan 37

Northside 25

Cecilia 64

Rayne 27

Church Point 34

Lafayette Christian 21

Westgate 39

Beau Chene 14

Delcambre 34

Opelousas 27

Lake Charles Charter Prep 12

Crowley 37

East Beauregard 12

Iota 35

Marksville 34

Northwest 32

Barbe 35

Catholic-NI 43

Patterson 8

Opelousas Catholic 42

Port Barre 6

St. Edmund 60

Morgan City 15

Westminster-Lafayette

Westminster

Gueydan

Central Private

Highland Baptist

Berchman's Academy of Sacred Heart