SCOREBOARD: South Louisiana High School Football in Week 3
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - After a crazy, hurricane-rattled week, high school football is back in full force for a lot of great games throughout Acadiana.
Thursday night has already shown us some great football action, with Southside High picking up its first win of the Jess Curtis era with a 27-14 victory over Madison Prep.
St. Martinville also picked up their first victory of the season with a victory over Breaux Bridge, while Lafayette Renaissance demolished Ville Platte.
One of the most exciting games this week will be a head-to-head match-up between two powerhouse schools in Lafayette as St. Thomas More takes on Acadiana. Meanwhile, Carencro is facing its third tough challenge in a row with a meeting at Zachary, and Notre Dame squares up against Teurlings.
Below are the games of the week, with scores updated as they come in. Check back frequently as we update throughout the night.
Week 3 Scores
Thursday Games
Winners will be in bold.
Southside 27
Madison Prep 14
St. Martinville 34
Breaux Bridge 27
Lafayette Renaissance 59
Ville Platte 14
Pine Prairie 60
North Central 6
Friday Games
Winners will be in bold.
Vermilion Catholic 47
Loreauville 36
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1
Teurlings 21
Notre Dame 10
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL
Ascension Episcopal 38
Abbeville 14
Listen live on Talk Radio 960
Acadiana 20
St. Thomas More 7
Carencro 33
Zachary 34
Lafayette 42
Mamou 0
New Iberia 28
Comeaux 20
Erath 28
Eunice 21
North Vermilion 6
Kaplan 37
Northside 25
Cecilia 64
Rayne 27
Church Point 34
Lafayette Christian 21
Westgate 39
Beau Chene 14
Delcambre 34
Opelousas 27
Lake Charles Charter Prep 12
Crowley 37
East Beauregard 12
Iota 35
Marksville 34
Northwest 32
Barbe 35
Catholic-NI 43
Patterson 8
Opelousas Catholic 42
Port Barre 6
St. Edmund 60
Morgan City 15
Westminster-Lafayette
Westminster
Gueydan
Central Private
Highland Baptist
Berchman's Academy of Sacred Heart
