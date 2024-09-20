SCOREBOARD: South Louisiana High School Football in Week 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - After a crazy, hurricane-rattled week, high school football is back in full force for a lot of great games throughout Acadiana.

Thursday night has already shown us some great football action, with Southside High picking up its first win of the Jess Curtis era with a 27-14 victory over Madison Prep.

St. Martinville also picked up their first victory of the season with a victory over Breaux Bridge, while Lafayette Renaissance demolished Ville Platte.

One of the most exciting games this week will be a head-to-head match-up between two powerhouse schools in Lafayette as St. Thomas More takes on Acadiana. Meanwhile, Carencro is facing its third tough challenge in a row with a meeting at Zachary, and Notre Dame squares up against Teurlings.

Below are the games of the week, with scores updated as they come in. Check back frequently as we update throughout the night.

Week 3 Scores

Thursday Games
Winners will be in bold.

Southside 27
Madison Prep 14

St. Martinville 34
Breaux Bridge 27

Lafayette Renaissance 59
Ville Platte 14

Pine Prairie 60
North Central 6

Friday Games
Winners will be in bold.

Vermilion Catholic 47
Loreauville 36
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1

Teurlings 21
Notre Dame 10
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL

Ascension Episcopal 38
Abbeville 14
Listen live on Talk Radio 960

Acadiana 20
St. Thomas More 7

Carencro 33
Zachary 34

Lafayette 42
Mamou 0

New Iberia 28
Comeaux 20

Erath 28
Eunice 21

North Vermilion 6
Kaplan 37

Northside 25
Cecilia 64

Rayne 27
Church Point 34

Lafayette Christian 21
Westgate 39

Beau Chene 14
Delcambre 34

Opelousas 27
Lake Charles Charter Prep 12

Crowley 37
East Beauregard 12

Iota 35
Marksville 34

Northwest 32
Barbe 35

Catholic-NI 43
Patterson 8

Opelousas Catholic 42
Port Barre 6

St. Edmund 60
Morgan City 15

Westminster-Lafayette
Westminster

Gueydan
Central Private

Highland Baptist
Berchman's Academy of Sacred Heart

 

