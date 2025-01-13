LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're getting well into the basketball season, and several Acadiana-area teams are in action this week as they prepare for district play at the end of this month.

It's all a matter of building momentum as some local teams look to continue their win streaks while others look to bounce back from a rough start. The competition in this area - from the large and talented District 3-5A to the intense rivalries of District 4-4A - is sure to interest local sports fans.

We're keeping an eye on several teams in action this week, like the Teurlings Rebels taking on the Carencro Bears on Monday night to the Lafayette Mighty Lions facing off against the David Thibodaux Bulldogs on Friday. There are great in-parish match-ups that are sure to be entertaining to fans.

Check out the scoreboard below to see who is playing throughout the week, and check back to see which of your favorite teams is winning.