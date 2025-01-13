LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're back for another exciting week of high school basketball, and there are several key games to watch across Acadiana.

One of the top games to keep an eye on this week for high school girls basketball will be Lafayette's Mighty Lions taking on Madison Prep. Both teams are 9-9 and take to the floor on Wedneday night.

Also in District 3-5A, New Iberia (11-6) will be taking on District 4-4A's Comeaux High (5-10), while 6-1A's Vermilion Catholic (10-3) stands atop their division and begin district play Tuesday night against Westminster Christian-Lafayette (2-16).

There are several key games across the Acadiana region this week, and most teams are gearing up for district play. For some, like Vermilion Catholic, it starts this week. For others, it comes later in the month. Regardless of when it happens, it will be a tough road for a lot of our Acadiana-area teams.

Who are you cheering for this week as our high school athletes step onto the floor for action?