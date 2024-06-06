The "offseason" is in full swing for the LSU Tigers baseball program following Monday's loss against North Carolina in the NCAA Regionals. Coach Jay Johnson has already seen two players enter the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, we learned that relief pitcher Micah Bucknam entered his name into the transfer portal.

The right-handed sophomore made just eight appearances out of the LSU bullpen, posting a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks in nine innings pitched.

However, it had been a while since Bucknam appeared in a game. His last playing time came on April 20 on the road against Missouri. He gave up two hits, one of which was a home run, in 2/3 of an inning pitched.

He announced his transfer on social media, thanking LSU for the chance to be on the team for the last couple of seasons.

The bigger loss for the Tigers came on Wednesday pitcher Aiden Moffett made the same declaration -- that he too was entering the transfer portal.

The Mount Olive, Mississippi native was the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher out of that state for the Class of 2022, according to LSU Athletics.

Moffett pitched in only one game in his first year in Baton Rouge.

This past season, he would have an increased role in the LSU bullpen. Moffett made 16 appearances during the season, going 0-1 in 17.2 innings with a 5.60 ERA while striking out 21 batters.

Moffett's last appearance came during the NCAA Regional on Saturday, June 1 against North Carolina. He threw only 1/3 of an inning, retiring the only batter he faced.