The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team continues its offseason rebuild as the program has announced yet another addition to the roster.

Coach Bob Marlin's squad has added some depth at the point guard position with the announcement that Oregon State transfer Christian Wright has committed to the Cajuns.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Wright is a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, and played for the Georgia Bulldogs for one season before transferring to Oregon State.

In that lone freshman season in Athens, Wright played in all 31 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 22 minutes a game.

Wright played the last two seasons at Oregon State, starting five of the 19 games he played in as a sophomore, before starting 14 of 29 games as a junior this past season.

He averaged 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds last season while making 25.5% of his three-pointers while shooting 77.4% from the free-throw line.

Wright gives the Cajuns a little more experience at a thin position for the team. The only other full-time collegiate point guard on UL's roster is Michael Thomas.

Of course, last year's starting point guard, Themus Fulks, was a transfer portal loss and is now at Milwaukee. The team also lost Kobe Julien to Arkansas State and Joe Charles to McNeese.

However, the list of newcomers to the program continues to grow, including Duncan Powell (Sacramento State), Kyndall Davis (Eastern Illinois), Mostapha El Moutaouakkil (Indian River State College), and Jeremiah Evans (Southwood High) all committed.

Also, Louisville transfer Koron Davis posted on Instagram that he recently visited the Cajuns.

As you can see in the post though, he remains uncommitted.