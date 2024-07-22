Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball fans can perhaps take a small breath in knowing that the program has gotten its first signee from the transfer portal.

In a social media post, pitcher Sage Hoover is transferring to Louisiana from Texas Tech.

The Edgewood, Texas native will be on her third school after playing for Northwestern State and the aforementioned Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In 2024, Hoover did not play for the Red Raiders, taking a redshirt. She last pitched for the program in 2023.

Appearing in 31 games that year, Hoover made 14 starts and led the team with a 2.45 ERA and a 14-3 record. She also tallied a team-leading three shoutouts and 101 strikeouts over 100.0 innings of work.

In her one season at Northwestern State, Hoover started 21 games in the circle making 27 total appearances. She finished her freshman campaign with an 11-7 record and a 2.56 ERA. For her good work that year, she was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year.

For her career, Hoover owns a 2.51 ERA with 25 wins and 276 strikeouts in 234 innings of work.

Hoover will have two years of eligibility with the Ragin' Cajuns.

The addition of Hoover to Lafayette is big for Ragin' Cajuns fans and the program. Of course, the irony in this move is that several now-former UL players made the move to Hoover's old school, joining also-now-former UL head coach Gerry Glasco in Lubbock.

Those players now playing for Texas Tech include Victoria Valdez, Lauren Allred, Chloe Riassetto, and Mihyia Davis.

The Ragin' Cajuns also lost other key players from last year's team to the transfer portal in Sam Landry (Oklahoma) and Brooke Ellestad (Alabama).

Recently, infielder Alexa Langeliers also announced she had entered the transfer portal.