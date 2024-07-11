Former Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Player Announces She’s Transferring to Alabama

In a bit of an ironic twist, now-former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns infielder Brooke Ellestad took to social media to announce her next school.

The Kimberly, Wisconsin native says she's heading to Tuscaloosa to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The irony comes in the fact that new UL head coach Alyson Habetz spent 25 years as an assistant for the Alabama softball program.

Back to Ellestad though. As Cajuns fans know, she spent just one season in Lafayette before entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago with the news that head coach Gerry Glasco was heading to Texas Tech.

But Ellestad's one year in Vermilion and White was a successful one. The infielder, who transferred in from St. Thomas, was selected as the 2024 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

For the season, Ellestad had an impressive .359 batting average with 9 home runs and 54 RBIs.

With this latest transfer news, it leaves only one of the main players who entered the portal to announce their 2025 intentions, and that's pitcher Sam Landry.

Since Glasco's departure, we've learned that four former Cajuns were following him to Texas Tech -- Mihyia Davis, Chloe Riassetto, Lauren Allred, and Victoria Valdez.