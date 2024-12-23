LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - According to reports on Monday morning, the University of Louisiana has agreed to a contract extension with head football coach Michael Desormeaux.

The UL alum has led the Ragin' Cajuns football team to bowl games in all three of his seasons as head coach, and led the team to 10 wins this season. The team is preparing for their appearance in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 28.

Get our free mobile app

How Long Is the New Contract?

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Louisiana "agreed in principle to a new five-year deal" that will "bring him through the 2029 season."

Among Desormeaux's accomplishments while head coach is this year's 10-win season, earning the right to host the Sun Belt title game earlier this month, and a trip to the aforementioned bowl game.

Desormeaux took over as head coach in December 2021 after Billy Napier was hired to lead the Florida Gators.

Desormeaux: Long Time Ragin' Cajun

Named the program's 27th head coach on December 5, 2021, Desormeaux has already left a significant mark on the team. In his inaugural season, he guided Louisiana to its fifth consecutive bowl game—a school record—while 11 players earned All-Sun Belt honors, including Eric Garror, who was named a PFF Second Team All-American.

Desormeaux's coaching journey with the Ragin' Cajuns began in 2016, where he played pivotal roles in Louisiana's ascent to dominance in the Sun Belt Conference. As Co-Offensive Coordinator in 2021, he helped deliver the program’s first outright Sun Belt Championship during a record-setting 13-win season. His offensive schemes consistently ranked among the nation’s best, with top-10 finishes in scoring and total offense in 2019. A skilled recruiter, he has been instrumental in securing multiple top-ranked Sun Belt recruiting classes.

Before joining Louisiana’s staff, Desormeaux revitalized Lafayette’s Ascension Episcopal School, leading the Blue Gators from a winless season in 2012 to an 11-2 record and a state semifinal appearance in 2015. He began his coaching career at Catholic High School in New Iberia, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

As a player, Desormeaux was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2008. He passed for 3,893 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 2,843 yards and 16 scores, becoming one of only eight NCAA quarterbacks to achieve consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. After his collegiate career, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a defensive back and graduated with a 3.91 GPA, earning recognition in the NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

A New Iberia native and Catholic-New Iberia standout, Desormeaux’s career is a testament to his leadership both on and off the field.

The Right Fit for the Cajuns

The Cajuns are looking to build off this year's successful season with a solid recruiting class and exciting news out of the transfer portal. With Desormeaux at the helm for the next five years, it's got the potential to be a string of seasons that will pack fans into the Cajuns' brand-new stadium, which is set to be unveiled next year.

The Cajuns will step back out onto the field for the final time this season against TCU in the New Mexico Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 1:15 p.m.