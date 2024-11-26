LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, fresh off an emphatic 51-30 win over Troy, face off against the ULM Warhawks this Saturday.

This pivotal matchup not only has Sun Belt implications but also offers a stage for some of the region's top talent to shine. With both teams looking to close out their regular seasons on a high note, here's a breakdown of who to watch and what to expect.

Chandler Fields Leads Cajuns’ Offensive Revival

With quarterback Ben Wooldridge sidelined due to injury, Chandler Fields has stepped up in a big way. Against Troy, Fields posted career highs with 323 passing yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-24 passing. His precision in the pocket and ability to make plays with his legs—adding 41 rushing yards—has been a key factor in Louisiana's recent success​.

Fields has found reliable targets in Lance LeGendre and Terrance Carter. LeGendre turned heads last week with 109 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Carter has been a consistent presence all season, totaling 662 receiving yards. On the ground, running back Bill Davis carried the load with 64 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Troy. Davis’ versatility will be crucial as the Cajuns look to exploit ULM’s defense​.

ULM Relies on Ahmad Hardy’s Dominance

The Warhawks’ offense runs through Ahmad Hardy, who continues to impress as one of the Sun Belt's top rushers. Against Arkansas State, Hardy delivered a spectacular performance with 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard breakaway run​. Hardy’s ability to break tackles and extend plays will test Louisiana’s front seven.

ULM quarterback Aidan Armenta, while less prolific, showed flashes of efficiency last week, completing 11 of 22 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. His top target, Jake Godfrey, hauled in five catches for 58 yards, including a touchdown. ULM’s offense will need to be balanced and disciplined to keep pace with the high-scoring Cajuns​​.

Key Matchups to Watch

Louisiana’s defense, led by cornerback Keyon Martin and linebacker K.C. Ossai, will be tasked with containing Hardy’s explosive running game. Martin, who snagged two interceptions against Troy, and Ossai, who recorded nine tackles, have been game-changers for the Cajuns this season​.

For ULM, defensive lineman Carl Glass and linebacker Travor Randle will need to pressure Fields and disrupt Louisiana’s passing rhythm. Glass tallied a sack and multiple tackles for loss last week, showcasing his ability to penetrate the backfield​.

What’s at Stake

For Louisiana, a win could secure their spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game, depending on results elsewhere. ULM, meanwhile, is fighting for pride and a chance to spoil their in-state rival's postseason ambitions. The stakes couldn’t be higher for two teams with everything to prove.

Catch the action this Saturday as the Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks battle it out in Monroe. For updates and scores, visit Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics or follow the Sun Belt Conference standings.

