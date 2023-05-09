Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Softball Dominates Post Season Awards

I've said this multiple times, whether written or on air but Louisiana Softball is the standard of excellence in the Sun Belt. The Cajuns were rewarded for their success and they dominated the Sun Belt post-season awards.

Sun Belt Player Of The Year

Karly Heath was awarded for her play this season as she was named Sun Belt Player of the Year. Heath led the team in runs with 49, extra-base hits with 24, home runs with 14, RBI with 43, and total bases with 107. Heath posted a .443 batting average with 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, and 17 stolen bases in conference play. She was clearly the engine of the Louisiana car and she 100% deserves this award.

Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

The Cajuns had two freshmen that were after this award in Lauren Allred and Mihyia Davis. Davis ended up winning the award. Davis is the Sun Belt leader, in stolen bases and stolen bases per game. Davis is the third Cajun player in program history to reach 40 stolen bases in a season. Davis had 45 stolen bases in 46 games. The first Cajuns freshman since 2014 to reach 60 base hits. Davis also leads the team with 20 multiple-hit games and 61 total hits.

Davis is someone that Cajuns fans should be excited about as she continues her softball career for the Cajuns. It will be insane to see her progress because if she's this good, I can't imagine how good she will be when she is a senior.

First Team & Second Team All-Sun Belt

The Cajuns had multiple players named First and Second Team All-Sun Belt. For the first team Karly Heath, Mihyia Davis, and freshman Lauren Allred were all named First Team All-Sun Belt. And for the second team Sam Landry, Alexa Langeliers, Meghan Schorman, and Sophie Piskos were named Second Team All-Sun Belt. Each player named was phenomenal for the Cajuns this season.

The Cajuns will begin their postseason run this Thursday with the Sun Belt Tournament. The Cajuns will take the diamond at 7 pm central, pregame kicks off at 6:45 pm with Cody Junot.