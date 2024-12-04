LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3. The GOAT) - Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2025 signing class. Among the 19 athletes signed on National Signing Day, eight hail from Louisiana, reinforcing the team’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux’s recruiting strategy highlights the Ragin’ Cajuns’ dedication to building a team that represents the heart of Louisiana.

A Spotlight on Louisiana’s Best

Leading the local recruits are wide receivers Russell Babineaux from Lafayette’s Acadiana High School and Trenton Chaney from Lutcher High School. Babineaux, rated as the No. 22 prospect in Louisiana, turned down offers from powerhouse programs like LSU and Florida State to play for UL.

Similarly, Chaney’s stellar career, including over 3,000 all-purpose yards, made him a coveted talent who chose to stay close to home.

Other standout Louisiana signees include Brent Gordon, Jr., a defensive powerhouse from Cecilia High School, and Cam Riley, a two-sport star from Neville High School in Monroe. Baton Rouge’s Steven Ranel II and Prairieville’s Jayden Glosten round out a secondary stacked with homegrown talent, promising a strong defensive future for the Cajuns.

Here’s a closer look at these homegrown stars and what makes them exceptional additions to the 2025 signing class:

Russell Babineaux

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Hometown: Lafayette, LA (Acadiana High School)

Lafayette, LA (Acadiana High School) Highlights: Rated as the No. 22 overall high school prospect in Louisiana and the No. 77 wide receiver nationally by 247Sports. Four-year starter with All-State and All-District honors in Class 5A. Turned down offers from prestigious programs like Auburn, LSU, and Florida State.



Trenton Chaney

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Hometown: Lutcher, LA (Lutcher High School)

Lutcher, LA (Lutcher High School) Highlights: Ranked as the No. 53 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports. Amassed over 3,000 all-purpose yards in high school, including 1,600 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in his last two seasons. Also excelled in track, qualifying for the state Class 4A meet in the 400 meters.



Brent Gordon, Jr.

Position: Safety

Safety Hometown: Cecilia, LA (Cecilia High School)

Cecilia, LA (Cecilia High School) Highlights: District 5-4A Defensive MVP. Tallied 119 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 8 pass breakups as a junior, helping his team reach the Division II state championship game. Not just a defensive star, he also contributed 550 all-purpose yards with 6 touchdowns.



Jayden Glosten

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Hometown: Prairieville, LA (University Lab School)

Prairieville, LA (University Lab School) Highlights: No. 25-rated prospect in Louisiana and No. 51 safety nationally by 247Sports. Three-star recruit with offers from Arkansas State and Texas Tech. A multi-sport athlete who was a regional qualifier in track events.



Cam Riley

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Hometown: Monroe, LA (Neville High School)

Monroe, LA (Neville High School) Highlights: Ranked as the No. 43 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports. Recorded 63 tackles and 4 interceptions during his high school career. Plans to play both football and baseball at UL, showcasing his athletic versatility.



Steven Ranel II

Position: Safety

Safety Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA (Central High School)

Baton Rouge, LA (Central High School) Highlights: Two-time first-team All-District selection. Tied a school record with three interceptions in a single game. Turned down offers from Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State to join UL.



Out-of-State Additions

While the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns emphasized local talent in their 2025 signing class, they also made strategic moves to secure standout athletes from neighboring states and beyond. These out-of-state recruits bring diverse skill sets, enhancing the depth and versatility of the team’s roster.

Among the most exciting additions is quarterback Coleman Carter from Natchez, Mississippi. A dual-threat athlete and the 2023 Natchez Democrat Offensive Player of the Year, Carter accounted for an astounding 3,765 total yards in his junior season, including 2,515 passing yards and 1,250 rushing yards. His ability to dominate on the ground and through the air makes him a key piece for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense, especially as they look to diversify their playbook​.

Adding size and strength to the offensive line are recruits like Jayden McAllister from Missouri City, Texas, and Baylynn Williams from Palestine, Texas. Both linemen bring years of experience anchoring high-powered high school offenses. McAllister helped lead Fort Bend Hightower High to a 9-2 season, with an offense that averaged over 40 points per game. Williams, a three-time All-District honoree, showcased consistency and leadership throughout his high school career​.

On the defensive side, the Cajuns gained standout talent with players like Korbin Ashmore, a dominant defensive tackle from Mississippi, and AJ Spencer, an outside linebacker from Houston, Texas. Ashmore’s 6’5”, 265-pound frame, combined with his ability to disrupt offensive lines, earned him All-State honors. Spencer, a two-time all-district selection, is known for his speed and versatility, which he honed as a three-sport athlete​.

Tight end Khristian Mackintrush from McKinney, Texas, is another notable signee. As one of the top-ranked tight ends in the state of Texas, Mackintrush adds a valuable receiving option for the Cajuns, having recorded 57 receptions for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season. His size, agility, and proven track record make him a threat both in the passing game and as a blocker​.

These out-of-state recruits complement the local core of Louisiana athletes, creating a well-rounded signing class that blends homegrown pride with talent from across the region. Their commitment reflects the growing appeal of the Ragin’ Cajuns program under head coach Michael Desormeaux’s leadership, positioning UL as a destination for premier talent throughout the South.

Building for the Future

Coach Desormeaux’s emphasis on local talent aligns with UL’s vision of creating a football program that reflects Louisiana’s spirit and values. With eight Louisiana athletes on board, the Ragin’ Cajuns are set to make waves in the Sun Belt Conference, backed by a passionate fanbase and a strong sense of state pride.

Community Impact

The influx of local recruits has a ripple effect on Louisiana’s sports ecosystem. High school athletes are inspired by the prospect of playing for UL, knowing they’ll have opportunities to showcase their skills on a national stage while staying connected to their roots.

A New Era for Ragin’ Cajuns Football

As these young athletes prepare to don the red and white, Louisiana fans can look forward to a thrilling season. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ 2025 signing class embodies the essence of Louisiana football—passionate, talented, and deeply rooted in community values.