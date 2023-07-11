Ragin’ Cajuns Sending Johnson and Ossai to Sun Belt Media Days
The Sun Belt Conference announced the players from the West Division attending the 2023 SBC Media Days July 25 & 26 in New Orleans.
In addition to Head Coach Mike Desourmeaux, the Ragin’ Cajuns will be bringing Senior Tight End Neal Johnson and Junior Linebacker K.C. Ossai.
Johnson, an All-Sun Belt honorable mention a year ago, is the team’s returning leader in receptions and receiving yards. During the 2022 season, the Mesquite, Texas, native hauled in 25 passes for 296 and hauled in a pair of touchdowns.
Ossai played in all 13 games last season and ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 63. The Conroe, Texas, native added 2.0 tackles for loss while forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass.
Other players attending from the West Division are Quarterbacks Carter Bradley from South Alabama & ULM’s Jiya Wright.
More standouts include Southern Miss Running Back Frank Gore Jr, and Safeties Tory Spears from Texas State and Yam Banks from the Jaguars.