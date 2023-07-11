Ragin’ Cajuns Sending Johnson and Ossai to Sun Belt Media Days

The Sun Belt Conference announced the players from the West Division attending the 2023 SBC Media Days July 25 & 26 in New Orleans.

Michael Desormeaux Photo by Benjamin Massey/Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletics loading...

In addition to Head Coach Mike Desourmeaux, the Ragin’ Cajuns will be bringing Senior Tight End Neal Johnson and Junior Linebacker K.C. Ossai.

Johnson, an All-Sun Belt honorable mention a year ago, is the team’s returning leader in receptions and receiving yards. During the 2022 season, the Mesquite, Texas, native hauled in 25 passes for 296 and hauled in a pair of touchdowns.

Courtesy of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Courtesy of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns loading...

Ossai played in all 13 games last season and ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 63. The Conroe, Texas, native added 2.0 tackles for loss while forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass.

Other players attending from the West Division are Quarterbacks Carter Bradley from South Alabama & ULM’s Jiya Wright.

South Alabama v UCLA Getty Images loading...

More standouts include Southern Miss Running Back Frank Gore Jr, and Safeties Tory Spears from Texas State and Yam Banks from the Jaguars.

LendingTree Bowl - Rice v Southern Miss Getty Images loading...

FOR SALE: Houses With a Pool in Lafayette, Louisiana It's hot outside, and if you're looking for a new home, you may be motivated to find something with a built-in way to break the heat. Here are some local homes for sale with a pool right there for you and the family.

Fun and Free for Kids and Parents in Lafayette It seems like the cost of everything is going up. If you're a parent you want to take your kids out to enjoy our area, but it would also be nice to know where you can go and find attractions that don't cost anything.