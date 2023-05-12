When it comes to starting pitchers, baseball and softball are very different. In baseball, rotations are set before the series and mostly everyone knows what they are. Just the opposite with softball. Many times the opposing teams find out the starting pitchers when they exchange lineups at home plate minutes before the game.

But Thursday night it probably wasn’t much of a surprise to the ULM Warhawks they were going to face, at least to start, Ragin’ Cajuns right-hander sophomore Sam Landry. Landry pitcher sparingly last weekend against ULM.

It took her a bit, just over two innings, but once Landry settled in she was dominating. After giving up a run in the 2nd inning and a walk in the 3rd, Landry did not allow another ULM baseball runner. She finished the game retiring 13 straight batters and 17 of final 18.

However, she couldn’t do it alone. Freshman of the Year Mihyia Davis manufactured a run in the 1st inning and Jourdyn Campbell’s RBI 3B in the 4th snapped a 1-1 tie. Campbell scored an insurance run on Stormy Kotzelnick sacrifice fly to center.

Interestingly enough, in the post-game press conference, Louisiana Head Coach Gerry Glasco announced following Meghan Schorman against Texas State on Friday. If Schorman pitches like Landry, the Ragin’ Cajuns will most likely be playing for another Sun Belt Championship Saturday afternoon.

