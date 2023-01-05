With over 1,000 FBS football players in the transfer portal (per multiple reports), it's hard to keep up with at times.

The NCAA provides a transfer portal website, but only coaches and administrators from schools are allowed access to it.

Every program in America seemingly loses players to the TP, as it's another aspect of college football in 2023 that coaches did not have to deal with five+ years ago.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun safety Brandon Bishop is now one of the 1,000+ FBS football players in the portal, as he shared the news on his Twitter page last night.

"I would like to start off by thanking God for the opportunity to play football (.) I want to also thank Coach Napier and Coach Des for giving me the opportunity to play here at UL (.) I also want to thank my teammates for bonds that will last for the rest of my life. I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer." - Brandon Bishop

Bishop is the latest Ragin' Cajun to hit the transfer portal, following wide receiver Golden Eke, quarterback Hunter Herring, wide receiver Dontae Fleming, wide receiver Errol Rogers, and quarterback Zy McDonald.

Bishop, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, transferred to Lousiana in 2019 after redshirting as a walk-on with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He finishes his career at UL with 63 tackles and 3 interceptions.

The College Programs With The Most Players In The NFL The NFL is made up of players from across the country, but some college programs produce much more NFL talent than others.