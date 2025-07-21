(Lafayette, Louisiana) - It’s been a few years since longtime Ragin’ Cajuns photographer Brad Kemp officially retired from the Louisiana Athletics Department, but his impact continues to be felt throughout Cajun Nation. In my capacity as Sports DJ for Ragin Cajuns softball, I've had the pleasure of visiting with Brad and hearing some truly amazing stories of his years as a photographer capturing the essence of events for decades.

Brad Kemp's Cajuns Connection

Kemp, a photojournalist whose career began in 1979 as a student photographer at what was then known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana or USL (now UL Lafayette), built a legacy that spans more than four decades. His camera captured some of the most iconic and emotional moments in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sports history.

Photo by Brad Kemp Photo by Brad Kemp loading...

After his first stint with UL athletics ended in 1988, Kemp spent the next 23 years with The Daily Advertiser, where he continued documenting Louisiana sports and local life. He returned to UL in 2012, closing the circle on a remarkable career dedicated to capturing the spirit of Cajun country.

By the time he retired in July 2021, Kemp had taken over a million photographs—many of them documenting unforgettable scenes at Cajun Field, Lamson Park, and the Cajundome. His work preserves generations of athletic achievements and community pride, truly capturing iconic moments on the field and courts.

After his retirement in 2021, Kemp continued to follow his passion, eventually working with the Advocate, most recently recapping his favorite photos of 2024.

Brad Kemp's photographs remain an enduring visual archive of Ragin’ Cajuns athletics. From football game days to quiet, candid moments, Kemp’s images speak volumes.