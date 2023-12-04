Ragin’ Cajuns Linebacker Kendre’ Gant Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

The college football season has wrapped up and that means it's transfer portal time.

According to a report by Jamarcus Fitzpatrick of KATC-TV 3, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns linebacker Kendre' Gant has entered the transfer portal.

There should be plenty of suitors for Gant, as he had a solid season for the Vermilion & White.

Gant finished the 2023 season with 64 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries.

For his good work on the field, Gant was named an honorable mention member of the 2023 All-Sun Belt Conference Team.

The Port St. Joe, Florida native had been with the Cajuns program since arriving in 2021 but only played significant time in the last two seasons.

Out of high school, Gant signed with Florida International University in 2019 before transferring to Independence Community College (Kansas).

He was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 49 overall player coming out of the JUCO ranks by 247Sports.com.

Likely without Gant, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns are gearing up for their appearance in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 16 against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.